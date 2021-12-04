Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu recent visit to the leader of Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been described as an empty positioning for political office in 2023

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Lead Counsel to Kanu/IPOB in a statement on Saturday titled ” Keeping the Record Straight: Rejoinder to Published Garbage in Re: Orji Uzor Kalu, frayed the former governor of Abia state clandestine visit to his client and the outburst later.

He said that if Orji Uzor Kalu had genuine intentions, why was the deliberation at his visit to Kanu conducted in the presence of some persons not necessarily supposed to be present at such visit?

“Orji Uzor Kalu is hereby challenged to explain to the whole world what informed the question he asked Onyendu during his visit as to why he did not stay back at Afaraukwu during the bloody invasion of the homestead of Onyendu on the 14th of September, 2017?

“I make bold to say that the clandestine visit to Kanu undertaken by Orji Uzor Kalu is no more than an empty positioning for political office come 2023

“Further, I must remind the public that 2023 is around the corner. Desperate politicians, including those of Igbo extraction that have sworn to be perpetual slaves of some primitive overlords, and who offer their deceptive heads, containing their lying mouths and tongues, to be turbanned by their slave masters, are up to sundry devious stunts, schemes, contrivances, chicanery and duplicitous manoeuvres.

“They shamelessly and unabashedly seize every opportunity available to them to advance their political interests. Most of them have no honour. They mislead the unwary and unsuspecting members of the public by their hypocritical behaviour and sanctimonious grandstanding.

“The whole world knows that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is an infinitely brilliant man and a good student of history. He has seen through the empty scheme of Orji Uzor Kalu and is not deceived by it.

“Kanu does not trust Orji Uzor Kalu one bit. He has said so in no uncertain language. In 2017, Orji Uzor Kalu exhibited similar inclination.

“He merely wanted to score a cheap political point. But his attempt failed woefully, and rightly so. Kanu did not accord him any relevance whatsoever.

“This time, he initiated similar pretensions. Again, his shenanigan did not produce the desired effect.

Orji Uzor Kalu in his outburst alluded to pecuniary interest in relation to my good self. This is most unfortunate. The truth is that, that allusion applies squarely, wholly and entirely to him.

“Every Nigerian of full age knows the history and circumstances of this man. His record is public knowledge. Granted that I have made many enemies in the course of my stout, unrelenting and resolute defence of Onyendu, these enemies are really those who want me to compromise or dilute my standard but have met a brick wall in their several attempts.

“I make bold to say that in the course of the defence of Onyendu and in all court cases involving members of IPOB, I have remained resolute, solid as the Rock of Gibraltar, unbending, incorruptible, forthright, steadfast, devoted and dedicated.

“I owe no one, including Orji Uzor Kalu, any apologies whatsoever for remaining defiant and unrelenting in my defence of Onyendu and members of IPOB.

“The attempt at smear campaign by Orji Uzor Kalu is infantile, puerile and laughable. Orji Uzor Kalu is hereby advised to first embark on genuine introspection before taking the liberty to cast aspersion on anybody,” Ejiofor said.