Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The National Co-ordinator of the All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors, Chinedu Obigwe, has described the NCAA approval for flight operations at the Anambra State International Airport, Umueri, as the sweetest Christmas gift from the state governor, Willie Obiano.

Obigwe stated this in a chat with our correspondent in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

He said,” “Governor Obiano sweetest Christmas gift for ndi Anambra is the breaking news of NCAA approval for commencement of flights operation at Anambra international cargo and passengers Airport.

“Governor Obiano is truly a warrior whose eyes are focused on not missing his target.

“At last, he succeeded in putting enemies of progress to shame.

“Ndi Anambra are overwhelmed with joy when they received the trending news report that NCAA has finally given approval for commencement of flights operation immediately at Anambra State International cargo and passengers Airport.

“If anybody reads the NCAA letter to Governor Obiano very well, the person will discover that even before the commissioning of the Airport project that NCAA wanted to grant approval to the State government for commencement of flights operation at the Airport but that some evil forces used the untenable excuse of adverse security report to stop them from doing that.

The information we got as at then is that Andy Uba convinced his cohorts at the Presidency not to allow the commencement of flights operation at Anambra Airport as at that election time because if it happens that he will lose the November 6th governorship election.

“As the almighty God may want it, Andy Uba still lost the November 6th election .

“NCAA in their latest letter to Governor Obiano said that they have received security clearance from relevant authorities for commencement of flights operation at the Airport.

“We give NCAA kudos because wknow very well that they gave the State government all the required cooperation needed from them to make Anambra Airport project a success story.

Obigwe added,” If it is about NCAA, they did the needful expected of them long time ago but they had to contend with evil politicians .

“We are jubilating because the news of commencement of flights operation at Anambra Airport came at the right time.

“This is festive period and it’s a period our people will come back home from abroad and other States in Nigeria to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones.

“What it means is that they will now make use of Anambra Airport and will not suffer the stress of staying for hours in a go slow at Asaba, Enugu and Owerri after landing at their Airports.

Obigwe continued “They will just land straight at Anambra Airport and within few minutes they will be with their loved ones in their communities.

” Lovers of Governor Obiano have always known that he will finish strong and that is why we are not surprised that he is finishing strong.

“The opening of Anambra Airport for flights operation this Christmas period is an already scored goal for Governor Obiano.

“More good things are coming for our people and he will give it to them before the March 17th 2022 handover ceremony to Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, his preferred successor that is now the Governor elect.

” Governor Obiano is truly a blessing to ndi Anambra and the good people of the State will remain eternally grateful to him for the good works he did in our beloved State.