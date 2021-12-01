Advertisement

Four men were arraigned before a Magisterial court sitting in Abakaliki for attempted murder, stealing and being in possession of dangerous weapons.

The suspects who are Ejiofor Igws 34yrs, Chinedu Uche 22yrs, Obinna Elechi 23yrs Ekenechukwu Uche 22yrs and others now at large were on the 8th and 10th day of November, 20v21 at Amuda autonomous community in Ezza North LGA attempted to kill H.R.H Ezeogo Joseph Igwe ‘m’ by hitting him on the back with machete which caused him harm.

The suspects were also accused of stealing twenty (20) stands of Achi trees valued at one million naira (#1,000,000:00) property of Amuda Autonomous community.

The prosecutor ASP Eze Chinagorom confirmed that the suspects were armed with dangerous weapons and did conspire among themselves and committed the crimes of attempted murder on H.R.H Ezeogo Joseph Igwe, stealing of twenty stands of Achi trees valued at one million naira property of Amuda autonomous community possession of dangerous weapons, all offence punishable under section 516 A(a), 320, 390 all of criminal code cal 33 Vol.1 laws of Ebonyi state of Nigeria, 2009.

Consequently the chief magistrate, Linda Ogodo ordered that the suspects be remanded in correctional centre while the case was adjourned till 13th December for proper hearing.