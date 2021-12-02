Advertisement

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, on Thursday afternoon received newly elected officials of the People’s Democratic Party in his Aso Rock, Abuja residence.

The team was led by the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu alongside other newly elected officials of the party.

Anyanwu, a former Senator and other newly elected officials of the PDP arrived at the residence of the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District at precisely 12.28pm.

Anyanwu who wore a navy blue native attire was welcomed by Kalu’s associates and then led straight with his executives to meet the principal officer of the upper chamber.

On sighting one another, both men engaged in pleasantries and embraced each other then proceeded for an indoor meeting.

As the meeting progressed, other executives of the party arrived in turns at Kalu’s residence to join the meeting.

The visit comes amidst strong talks that the former Abia State governor was being positioned for the 2023 presidency to succeed the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)

Kalu, a founding member of the PDP, formally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, In 2016

He contested and won the 2019 Senatorial election.

Photos: Orji Uzor Kalu | Facebook