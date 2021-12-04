Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A 32-year old housewife, Kehinde Abdul Wasiu is currently cooling her feet in Ogun state police cell following her alleged homicidal act of setting her husband’s mistress ablaze in the Ota area of the State .

The mistress, Tosin Olugbade, 23, later died while receiving treatment in the hospital.

According to Ogun State Police Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters Ota, by the husband of the deceased, Fatai Olugbade, who reported on November 22 that sometime in August, he accused his wife of having extra-marital affairs with one Ismail Wasiu, and to his surprise, she packed out of his house and moved to Ismail Wasiu, the alleged lover’s house.

“He (Olugbade) further stated that on November 14, he learnt Wasiu’s wife had an argument with his wife and the said Wasiu’s wife poured petrol on his wife and set her ablaze,” Oyeyemi further narrated.

“The deceased was rushed to the hospital by her family members, but she gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

“Upon the report, DPO Onipanu division, CSP Bamidele Job, quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene where the husband of Kehinde who had asked his wife to run away was arrested.

“The case was there and then transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department ( SCIID)t for discreet investigation. CSP Olabode, led the homicide team who embarked on technical and intelligence-based investigation, which led to the apprehension of the suspect, Kehinde Abdul Wasiu, at Saki area of Oyo State.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime, but claimed that she didn’t know what came over her on that fateful day.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and her husband initially lied to the family of the deceased that it was cooking gas that exploded and burnt the deceased. But when the lie was exposed, the husband quickly asked his wife to take to flight.”

“Meanwhile, the commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the speedy conclusion of the investigation into the case with a view to charging the case to court as soon as possible.”