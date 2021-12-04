Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Anambra state government has waded into the lingering markets security leadership crisis in the state.

Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, Special Adviser to Gov. Willie Obiano on Vigilante Service, who doubles also as a patron of Anambra State Markets Almagamated Traders’ Association (ASMATA) has urged the warring parties to sheath their sword and embrace peace.

Ezeonwuka who hosted a meeting of market security chiefs, officials and commanders in Nnewi and Onitsha on Saturday, said the meeting was aimed at discussing the crisis which has lingered for quite some time as regards security in the markets.

While acknowledging the efforts of the market security officials towards providing security assistance to the traders, he noted that it is impossible to achieve absolute stability in the security structure of the market when there is a rift or division amongst the security chiefs.

According to him, “There is the need for all security officials in the market to be at peace in a bid to ensure that all duties are discharged effectively.

“If we want a long lasting solution to the security challenges rocking the markets in the recent past, then everyone must put their grievances behind and get to work, in the interests of the traders who rely on them for security, and in accordance with Gov. Willie Obiano’s vision on security.”

He further stressed on the need for the security apparatus in the markets to operate in a synergistic manner, in order to achieve peace and sustainable security across the markets.

Ezeonwuka, who also acting upon the directives of Anambra State Vigilante Chairman, CP Ikechukwu Ayo Aduba (Retd.) ended the meeting by giving the security chiefs the blessings of OGILISI and charged them to be dedicated in their duties of proving security across the markets.

One of the security officials who spoke to under condition of anonymity, registered his satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting, and also commended the leadership of AVG for intervening in the crisis.

In attendance are the CSO and PG of Nnewi market, Mr. Maduka Atueyi, Nnewi market commander, Mr. Ethel Bakkasi, Onitsha main market commander, Chief Ihenko Chinenye Okpompi and other market security personnel.