By Favour Goodness

Two policemen were killed by gunmen in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The hoodlums who also burnt patrol vehicle of the cops, reportedly gunned down the deceased at a checkpoint in the Idemili-Obosi Interchange on the Onitsha-Owerri Road.

It was gathered that about 10 policemen were at the checkpoint when the gunmen attacked.

A motorist, who preferred anonymity, said the incident was occasioned by police checkpoint which caused heavy gridlock along the road.

He said, “The traffic almost got to Upper Iweka Junction. At a point, it became a no movement situation on both lanes of the road.

“I was in the traffic when we suddenly heard gunshots and before you knew it, everybody, including the policemen, started running. They shot two policemen dead and burnt their vehicle.”

Another passerby, who simply identified himself as Jude said the gunmen were infuriated by the traffic jam caused by the checkpoint worsened by the ongoing road construction

“I think their targets were the policemen who mounted a checkpoint, which caused a horrific gridlock on both lanes of the road,” he added.

When contacted, Police spokesperson, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed two policemen were killed in the incident.

He said, “What happened along the Obosi Idemili flyover was an example of the price we pay as police officers in service to the nation and humanity.

“Three of the armed men were demobilised, while two police personnel paid the supreme price. The police also recovered the rifles of the slain officers.

“A Lexus SUV, one of the operational vehicles of the armed hoodlums, was also recovered. Investigation is still ongoing. Further details shall be communicated.

“The Anambra State Police Command is firm and the personnel are more motivated in providing security services until the current security concern is reduced to the barest minimum and overcome.”