By Favour Goodness

Amid pregnancy rumours, the wife of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, has ordered all members of her staff to proceed on indefinite leave.

This was announced in a terse statement on Tuesday by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Health and Development Partners in the First Lady’s office, Mohammed Kamal.

Buhari, 79, was in Turkey with Aisha, 50, between December 16 and 19, 2021 when they attended the 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit.

Photos of the President’s wife released by the Presidency after the trip had sparked pregnancy rumours as she was pictured to have cradled what looked like a bump.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kamal said the First Lady ordered the staff in her office to proceed on indefinite leave and continue work virtually.

The statement, posted on the verified Instagram handle of the President’s wife, read, “This serves to inform all staff that the office of the First lady will be closed for the upcoming festive period of Christmas and New year.

“To this end, all staff are requested to proceed on leave, until further notice.

“Please note that official engagements and work can also continue virtually as it was done previously.

“Her Excellency appreciates and thank all staff for their commitment and hard work and wish all a happy festive period ahead.”