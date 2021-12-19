Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Hoodlums on Saturday morning kidnapped Mr Reginald Ejiogu, Chief Priest of Ala Owerri, in Owerri Municipal Council.

The incident happened at the Church Christ road by Ihugba street in Owerri.

He was said to have been kidnapped alongside a village chairman of Umunwagbara in Owerri Municipal council.

As at the time of this report, the police is yet to issue a statement about the abduction which has led to a serious tension in Owerri municipal council as villagers are running about to know the next line of action.