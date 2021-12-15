Advertisement

By Helen Mba, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State government has approved the establishment of a Public Complaint Committee to look into some infractions and other related offences committed against members of the public by Ebubeagu Security Outfit.

Briefing newsmen at the end of this week’s Executive Council Meeting at Government House Abakaliki, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Cletus Ofoke explained that the measure was to ensure that Ebubeagu personnel conduct their operations in line with the rules of engagement.

He noted that the Committee membership was drawn from Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Traditional Rulers Council, Ministry of Justice, National Human Rights Commission, Nigeria Bar Association, Office of the Secretary to the state Government as well as the Ministry of Information.

The State Commissioner for Education, Dr Sunday Nwangele explained that the Council approved harmonised levies payable by students in secondary schools to check alleged extortions by some school Principals.

Dr Nwangele said the money when generated would be shared between the government and Parents Teachers Association which would get fifty percent to enable it fund some programmes and projects in the schools.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Uchenna Orji said the state Executive Council approved over Nine hundred million Naira for the take off of construction work at Hausa Quarters Flyover.

Mr Orji said the State government also approved that thirteen Construction firms be blacklisted for abandoning projects of Universal Basic Education Board, UBEB awarded to them between 2016 and 2018.