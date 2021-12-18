Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Joint task force on Friday who led Imo State Government to the kidnapper’s den at Nkweri Uda in Orsu council area of the State has recovered over 10 decomposing bodies of kidnap victims including the abducted traditional ruler of Ihite Ihube ,Okigwe council area,Eze Paul Ogbu and a youth leader from the area,Victor Osueke.

Several human skulls were also said to have been found in the pit where they were dumped.

According to a report by TheSun, some of the bodies were roasted and consumed by the criminals.

Son of the late traditional ruler, Prince Chuks Ogbu confirmed his father’s body after its evacuation from the pit.

Recall that the joint task force had earlier raided the community where 30 suspects were arrested .