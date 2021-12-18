Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Rising up from an urgent meeting in Abuja on Friday, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has fixed January 27 and February 1, 2022 for massive protests nationwide against Federal Government’s plan to remove fuel subsidy.

A communique issued at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting was signed by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba and General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja.

The communique said NEC, therefore, resolved to reject and resist the planned increase in the pump price of petrol by the Federal Government as it described it as extremely insensitive to the acute hardship being experienced by Nigerian workers and people.

The body stated that the government should rather promote local capacity to refine petroleum products for domestic use rather than importation.

The NLC said pursuant to its rejection and resistance of further increase in the price of petrol, it would organise protest rallies in all the 36 states of the federation on January 27, 2022.

It added that this would culminate in the submission of protest letters to all the 36 state governors.

The body stated that subsequently, a national protest would take place on February 1, 2022 in Abuja.

It said in case government decided to announce new petrol prices before the proposed protests, the protest would kick off instantly and without any other further notice in every state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.