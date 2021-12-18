Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Biafra Nations League (BnL) has given the Federal Government Jan. 23, 2022 ultimatum to free all Biafran detainees, especially the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; and Mr Benjamin Onwuka, leader of Biafra Zionist Federation (BZF) who has been in detention without trial.

Speaking briefly after the BnL executive meeting in Bakassi Peninsula Friday, Deputy Leader of BnL, Ebuta Akor Takon, who disclosed that BnL Leaders held closed door discussions with Commanders of the BnL Self-defense Volunteers last Thursday night, warned that it would not be easy for Nigeria in 2022 as what have happened this year would pale into insignificance, compared to next year.

He disclosed that BnL whose operational headquarters was in Bakassi Peninsula was preparing its ground, insisting that “all volunteers of our Self-defense wing will apply force in executing any action that would affect the economy of the Nigerian State, especially at Cameroon borders and at sea.”

Takon said the BnL would not tolerate any form of intimidation by the government of Nigeria or their Cameroonian counterparts, who, on the other side of the Peninsula, attack their members, warning that the both governments were creating another insurgency by inflicting pains on BnL supporters and directly attacking the group.

He disclosed that BnL’s Paramilitary operates up to Gabon via the sea and were sometimes tagged sea pirates, adding that it would not be difficult for the group to launch counter- attacks directly on Cameroonian territory if they continue to attack members of the group.

Takon insisted that “independence of Biafra was sacrosanct and there is no going back.”

According to him, the BnL Self-defense wing was ready to seize control of more borders like they did earlier in November where it’s Paramilitary members seized the entrance to Bakassi Peninsula and chased security operatives away, adding that by the time they go on rampage, they would takeover large portions of the maritime space in the Gulf of Guinea which would eventually affect international businesses at sea.