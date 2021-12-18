Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, has made it clear that the current insecurity rocking the country cannot be an excuse to deny the South-east president of the country in 2023.

He said that insecurity was not peculiar to the South-east as it is affecting the entire country, adding that it is a poisoned arrow deliberately fired on the geo political zone.

Obiozor who spoke in Owerri during his Christmas and New Year message contended that insecurity should not be an excuse to deny the Presidency of Nigeria to the South-east in 2023.

“Insecurity in the South-east is politically orchestrated to achieve a desired political objective and also to deceive and divert the attention of the people of the South-east and the rest of Nigeria.

“Insecurity as you know is everywhere in the country and a serious national problem. Nigeria is not new to crisis and conflicts; the only good thing about it is that the country has had a magic solution to it, whenever the country reaches the brink,” he stated.

Obiozor described Ndigbo as the most unfortunate in recent Nigerian history, stating that while the other major ethnic divides in the North, West and South have all been presidents, it is only the East that has been denied the position over the years.

He wondered why the progress of the people of the South-east have been misconstrued and misunderstood as oftentimes the Igbo energy and enterprise were seen as over ambitious.

However, he praised the Igbo talents and abilities that are usually turned from adversities into advantages, obstacles into opportunities and difficulties into dividends which make others envy them.

“Consequently, Ndigbo were confronted with anger or envy, hostility and violence at any given crisis in Nigeria and even outside Nigeria. Ndigbo believe and seek Nigeria unity but not unity of slaves and masters, we seek peace but not peace of the grave yard. We seek justice because we know that throughout history those denied justice have had no interest in peace.

“Today, Nigeria president of Igbo extraction is imperative and an idea whose time has come. Definitely our history and political reality in our country makes it a national necessity which is anchored on equity, justice and fairness,” he said.

The Ohanaeze boss called on the South-east governors to as a matter of urgency live up to expectations by rolling out the security outfit “Ebubeagu” before the end of the year.

Speaking, an Ohanaeze chieftain, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu lamented the activities of one Chidi Ibe who parades himself as a splinter group of Ohanaeze and pointed out that Ohanaeze at no time has a splinter group and such names is not known in the Ohanaeze circle.

Iwuanyanwu warned journalists from creating division and disrepute in Ohanaeze leadership, adding that the only president general of Ohanaeze is no other personality than Obiozor.