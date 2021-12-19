Advertisement

The National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, on Sunday congratulated Hon. Abdel-Majid Adesegun Adekoya for winning the “the Most Outstanding Member of the House of Representatives Award” in Ogun State for the second consecutive year.

Adekoya, the Deputy House Minority Whip, is representing Ijebu North/ Ijebu East/Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency, and is the only lawmaker in the State or National Assemblies elected on the platform of thePDP from Ogun state.

He beat eight APC lawmakers from the state in the online poll conducted by an online newspaper, Amebo News Hub TV. The poll ran for seven days from 7th to 14th, Dec , 2021.

Commenting on the award, Ayu said although PDP lawmakers were doing well in the National Assembly, it was incumbent upon them to double their efforts at making laws that would enhance good governance in the country.

He, therefore, urged other PDP lawmakers both in the National Assembly and in state legislatures to see Hon. Adekoya’s consecutive victories as a feat worthy of emulation.

Ayu promised the support of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to all lawmakers elected on the its platform. He enjoined them to brace up for the task of mobilizing Nigerians for the party’s victories in the forthcoming guber-elections in Osun and Ekiti states as well as the 2023 general elections.

Ayu reiterated his position that the new leadership of the party will be guided by the democratic tenets of team-work, internal democracy and fairness, emphasizing: “I have no preferred candidates for any elective office – be it at the national or at the state levels.

Hon. Adekoya defeated his closest rival, Hon. Jimoh Ojugbele of the APC, representing Ado-Odo Ota Federal Constituency, with 4, 415 votes to 3, 090 votes.

Another APC member, representing Ifo, Ewekoro Federal Constituency, Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim, came a distant third with 2, 638 votes.

Other APC members of the House of Representatives that Adekoya beat include Hon. Olumide Osoba, (Abeokuta-North/Obafemi Owode/Odeda Federal Constituency; Hon. Lanre Edun (Abeokuta-South) and Hon. Olaifa Jimoh Aremu (Egbado North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency.

Others are Hon. Kolawole Lawal (Egbado-South and Ipokia Federal Constituency; Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka of Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency; and Hon. Kolapo Korede Osunsanya of Ijebu Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu-North- East Federal Constituency.

The victory of the House of Representatives Deputy Minority Whip in the poll may not be unconnected to his very active activities in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Adekoya, fondly referred came into national limelight when he sponsored a bill for the enhancement of the Welfare of Teachers nationwide through the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers which has since been assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP lawmaker is also the sponsor of the Bill for the Establishment of Federal College of Education (Technical), Ako, Ago Iwoye, Ogun state and another major bill to amend the Nigerian Constitution to abolish discrimination against male foreigners that are married to Nigerian women.

When successfully passed and assented to by the President, foreigners that are married to Nigerian women will have the privilege of acquiring Nigerian citizenship and be at par with foreign women that are married to Nigerian men.

Apart from the far-reaching bills sponsored by the House Deputy Minority Whip, he has sponsored or facilitated over 1000 lives-touching projects in Ogun state within and without his constituency.