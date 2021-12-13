Advertisement



By Favour Goodness



As the battle of who becomes leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state continues, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige has listed four persons he helped to rise politically who are bent on destroying him.



Ngige’s media aide, Nwachukwu Ngige listed the four persons to include people who the minister gave one position or the other, in the party and in public service and even political offices.



He named them to include: the current state chairman of the party in the state, Basil Ejidike, Hon Ebele Obi, Uche Momaife and Paul Chukwuma.



Below is the write up.



I meelụ anụ ọgọ, o bulu ọgọ, baa ọfịa.



Some of the APC members, rudely declaring themselves champions against Sen. Chris Ngige have once or twice climbed on his shoulders to different positions. But they claim he benefits only himself.



Let’s x-ray these four for a start.



1.Basil Ejidike. The highest medal in his curriculum vitae came in 2003 when Sen. Ngige as Governor, retrieved him from obscurity by appointing him the Caretaker Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area.



2.Hon. Ebele Obi.

This lawyer wouldn’t have been anywhere near the Anambra State House of Assembly without Sen. Chris Ngige. Ebele’s seat was one of the five State House of Assembly seats won by the ACN led by Ngige.

The victory was singularly the making of Ngige’s credibility and acceptability. I easily recall how as the Head of Publicity at the PDP National Secretariat in that State House election in 2011, I tucked away my umbrella to ensure Ebele was delivered against the rampaging APGA and the candidate of the PDP, my party.

In fact, the coordination team operated from my house, just about 400m from Nkwo-Ide polling Station of Alor ward 1. Later that night at the local government headquarter, Ojoto collation centre, where we defied the already compromised security agents, I didn’t know whom Ebele Obi was. It was all fidelity to the directive of our leader, Sen. Ngige.



3. Uche Momaife (Uduakomili). His is pithy, from nowhere to somewhere. From mounting on campaign bus to joining the decision making room. Even with barely, scratch education, he is currently a member of a Federal board – all through Sen. Ngige.



4. Paul Chukwuma.I didn’t know Paul Chukwuma until l joined Sen. Ngige in November 2015. He was a good man. Some of the things I couldn’t tell the Hon. Minister, Paul would effortlessly secure it for me. Ngige had earlier in 2014 nominated him for election as the zonal youth leader of the APC, after Uzoma Igbonwa had turned the offer down. He later became the National Auditor of the APC, at an election, Sen. Ngige placed his entire ‘gold’ on the table to ensure Paul won. It was hotly contested internal election where Anambra critical stake holders of the APC voted. The same Ngige would later prop him for the governorship ticket of the party in 2017, though off the nick of time. I recall accompanying Paul and dear wife the day he picked his governorship form at the APC Secretariat.