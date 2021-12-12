Advertisement



*supporters storm Obiano’s office in protest

*the wife opens up for the first time!

From Chuks Collins, Awka

Angry Supporters of the Labour Party (LP) Anambra State Governorship candidate in the just concluded November 6, 2021 poll, Mr. Obiora Agbasimalo has blocked the Governor’s office in Awka in bitter protest of the abduction of their candidate by unknown gunmen.

Mrs Eucharia Agbasimalo, wife of the abducted candidate also amidst tears narrated her pains that “more than 83 days after, no one has been able to tell me and my children was has happened to my husband, their father.

“Now police has denied receiving any formal report or complaint on the matter. Am indeed heartbroken as I don’t know what to believe, at all!”

The protest which shocked many citizens of the state was coming almost 90 days after the abduction occurred. Though the location of the abduction was not disclosed, journalists learnt it occurred around Orlu area of Imo state.

Curiously, the police authorities has disclosed they were not informed of the situation ever since, as the state police command spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, in an interview on the update said the Command under CP Echeng Echeng, was yet to be briefed on the incident.

No one could answer if the abductors has so far established any contact or communication with the family or the party since then.

It was disclosed also that Mr Agbasimalo was kidnaped alongside one of his police orderlies. No mention was equally mentioned of the position of the police officer, and whether the police high command was aware and if his monthly salary was still being paid and to whom.

But the supporters of the young banker turned politician have appealed to all arms of security operatives nationwide to intensify action at liberating him.

Anambra’s Gov Willie Obiano, was also beseeched to use his good offices to get him off the hook at once. They were urged to see it as a call to duty as it has lingered for too long, so as to protect his life from danger, and not to treat it as a mere political matter.

There has been wild speculations in political circles and his community about whether it was a political bait or business gone awry.

Comrade Stanley Okoli, who addressed them on behalf of the party supporters from across the 21 local government areas of the state, appealed to government, Civil Society Organisations and well-known individuals, said their protest would continue until the candidate was found.