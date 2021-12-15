Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Two petrol stations were gutted by fire on Sunday night following gas explosion along Onitsha Enugu expressway way.

Two other filling stations beside the unfortunate ones were lucky as they were saved by men of the State Fire Service who promptly responded to distress call by residents of the commercial city and workers of the fuel stations.

Although no casualty was recorded as at press time, but a mechanic workshop sharing boundary with the affected petrol stations with over 15 vehicles were reportedly razed by the inferno.

Buildings located in the two burnt stations were also affected by the fire.

The incident which started at about 7.30 pm with vibrating noise, threw residents of Omagba phase one into panic as some of the residents reportedly fled their homes in anticipation of the fire spreading to their streets.

Vehicular movements along Awka road, Onitsha Enugu expressway and old road Nkpor were disrupted.

The Director, State Fire Service, Engr. Martin Agbili confirmed the incident, saying four fire trucks and fire fighters were already at the scene battling the fire.

“Our four (4) fire trucks and fire fighters are there fighting fire,” he said.

State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi, also confirmed the incident, imploring the public to be calm and patient, while the Fire Service battle the Fire and prevent its escalation.

He said, “At about 19:30hours today 12 December 2021, a tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) exploded at Chris-Tee filling station near Boromio roundabout, Onitsha.

“Men of the Fire Service and FRSC Rescue Team are on ground working very hard to curtail the inferno.

“Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and traffic diverted. However, the total damages and casualties are yet to be ascertained, as the fire is still burning.”