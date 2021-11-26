Advertisement

The insecurity in the South East may have slowed following the completion of the gubernatorial elections in Anambra State but new information reaching 247ureports.com indicates a new wave of more deadly insecurity may have returned to the region.

According to information received from Department of State Services [DSS], a group of “miscreants” who refer to themselves as “Unknown Gunmen” have returned to Anambra State with the intention of enforcing the Monday sit-at-home. The sit at home imposition by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra [IPOB] had already become a normality in the South East. The normalcy ended with the conduct of the Anambra gubernatorial election.

Last night at Nnobi – a community in Anambra State, the unknown gun men struck – leaving a written note behind warning the Governor-Elect of Anambra State, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo that the “Part 4” of the unknown gunmen has come.

The unknown gunmen left a trail of blood. They left behind a beheading body, a dead elderly man and a white coffin.

See video