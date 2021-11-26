Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Ezeanochie family from Umudansu Village of Azia, in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state has petitioned the Inspector General of Police over the gruesome murder of their 20 year old daughter, Miss Chidimma Ezeanochie by policemen.

Chidinma was shot dead on Nov. 25 by policemen of special unit deployed from Awka to Orsumoghu.

The petition signed by Dr Nwabueze Tonna (President General, Azia General Assembly) for the family, has demanded for justice for the murder of their daughter, little Miss Chidimma.

“At about 5 pm on this faithful date,(Thursday 25th Nov. 2021) little Miss Chidimma was sent on an errand by the mother to buy bags of satchet water from one of the shops at Ogwumabiri, located along our major road Orsumoghu — Azia road where she met her untimely death from these policemen driving through Azia from Orsumoghu.

”She was accompanied by his junior brother who is 14 years. Miss Chidimma and the brother was shot at a close range by one of the men of this special unit inside an Amoured vehicle.

“Fortunately the brother was spared but the bullet scattered our daughters head with the brain matters on the ground. She died instantly.

“It’s quite unimaginable because there was no form of provocation that could be linked to this. About 100 metres from the site of this incident, they equally opened fire on a packed sienna space bus by a block industry,” Nwabueze said

He said they contacted the Area Commander on this, he told them that the policemen are special Unit from Awka deployed to Orsumoghu against the IPOB boys.

“Azia is totally different from Orsumoghu geographically and we are a very peaceful town. There was neither history of unrest nor hiding of criminal elements in our town.

“This murder is gruesome, wicked and totally unacceptable by the community. Presently her body is deposited at Osungwu memorial hospital mortuary, Okija.

“Your Excellency Sir, we humbly demand for justice from your good office on the murder of our daughter, little Miss Chidimma Ezeanochi,” he said.