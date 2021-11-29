Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Senate Chief whip and former governor of Abia state on Monday visited the DSS to see his brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is in their custody, facing trial in the Federal high court.

On the verified facebook page of Distinguished senator Orji Uzor Kalu, he stated thus:

“This afternoon, I visited my brother, Maazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody , Abuja . I met him in good health and care and we discussed as ‘Umunne’. In 2001 when I was Governor, I made his father Eze Israel Okwu Kanu. traditional ruler of Afara Ukwu and since then the family has been very close to me .

“I understand that Nnamdi has an insane number of people rooting for him, back home and I encouraged him to consider the consequences of certain actions and utterances for the sake of the same people.

“Even though, my ideology and his ideology are totally different , God has made us brothers and we can’t run away from each other. I owe him and Nigerians good counseling …Whether he and his family listens to me or not, I will continue counseling him as I have always done in the past. What we need most is a peaceful and secured society”.

Remember that Orji Uzor Kalu also visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu while he was in custody of the SSS in 2016 after which he also met with the parents of the Biafra lord in Afara Ukwu, in Umuahia North local government.