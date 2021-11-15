Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, might be freed soon if current talks between parliamentarians from the South-East and Igbo leaders succeed.

Kanu was apprehended in Kenya in June and extradited to Nigeria for trial.

Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, disclosed that the arrest resulted from a joint operation by the Nigerian security services and Interpol.

Kanu has subsequently been re-arrested on allegations of terrorism, treasonable felony, unlawful possession of firearms, and management of an unlawful society to resume his trial.

Kanu’s arrest has sparked a series of protests in the South-East, with IPOB announcing “sit-at-home” orders every week since his trial started.

Last week, Malami said the government was open to political solutions for the release of Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo, a Yoruba nation activist.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo group, praised the government for taking the route of dialogue and expressed the willingness of Igbo leaders to meet with the government delegation.

This combined council, which includes officials from the South-East Council of Traditional Rulers and Igbo Archbishops and Bishops, has called the Federal Government to quickly roll out measures for the suggested political solution.

Most Rev Anthony Obinna, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, and Most Rev Chibuzo Raphael Opoko issued a statement thanking Kanu and the IPOB leadership for listening to their request and lifting the sit-at-home order.

According to the statement, the action has provided some relief to the region’s already troubled social and economic life.