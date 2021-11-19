Advertisement

The traditional ruler of Umuneke-Nna, Ugiri, in Isiala Mbano Local Government of Imo State, Eze Jude Onyenagbaru, has petitioned Police Commissioner Rabiu Hussani on how he allegedly escaped gunmen attack.

The gunmen, the monarch said in the petition, allegedly ambushed him at his construction site, Umuanu Amauku Obollo in Isiala Mbano, after which one of the labourers was kidnapped.

One of the labourers was allegedly kidnapped and was later was released at 9:15 pm, after spending hours in an unknown destination.

This was after they reportedly shot in the area.

After the incident, a delegation of monarchs met the police commissioner and reported the threat to life of their colleague.

They said the visit was to seek intervention by the police, to forestall tragedy.

When contacted, Police Commissioner Hussani said he was at a meeting. A text message was sent to his phone, but he did not respond at press time.