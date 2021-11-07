Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Nollywood veteran, Ada Ameh, says she got pregnant at 13 years old because her peers introduced her to sex at an early age.

The actress made this known in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, on his show, WithChude, where she spoke about her personal life and career.

Known for her major role in The Johnsons series, the actress revealed that she was influenced by her peers and this led her to getting pregnant at an early age of 13.

When asked about the cause of her early pregnancy, she said, “It wasn’t my parents. I was influenced by my peers. They introduced me to ‘early sex’. One thing led to another and I got pregnant.

“I got pregnant in March and I had my baby in December same year. That means I got pregnant when I was 13+.

“The most beautiful part is that, on my 15th birthday, my baby was barely five months old. I was marched out of the Barracks.”

Ameh said that during that period, she took to alcoholism because she felt she had gotten her independence already.

Despite her early motherhood, the actress, in October 2020, lost her daughter, Aladi Godgift, who was over 30 years old.

Aladi had died after an unsuccessful surgery in Abuja and few weeks ago, the bereaved mother had visited her daughter’s grave site to mark her one year remembrance.

“One thing that has not been easy for me was the fact that I allowed my daughter to leave for Abuja. The day I made that mistake was the day I left her to leave the house. I’ve lived with that guilt all my life.” Ameh disclosed in the recent interview.