From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Five people have lost their lives in a fatal accident that occurred at Nabordo village in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State along Bauchi-Toro-Jos Federal Highway.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp, Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, confirmed the incident ,He said that some of the passengers were burnt beyond recognition in the crash that involved two vehicles, a Toyota Hummer Bus of Gombe Line and Toyota Sienna Bus of Adamawa Sunshine which had a head-on collision.

He said nine other passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries in the incident.

Abdullahi said: “The crash was caused by dangerous driving and speed violation. This led to the multiple crash which involved two commercial vehicles.

“The vehicles are a Toyota Hummer Bus of Gombe Line and Toyota Sienna Bus of Adamawa Sunshine which had a head-on collision. There were a total of 15 people involved in the crash comprising 13 male adults and two female adults.

“Immediately the crash happened, the vehicles went up in flames. Two of the passengers were burnt in the fire.

“When we were called, our personnel rushed to the scene within 15 minutes for rescue operation. They rushed them to the Toro General Hospital for treatment and confirmation where a medical doctor confirmed five male adults dead.

“Those who sustained varying degrees of injuries were nine in number, eight male adults and one female adult. Some of them sustained burns, some cuts while some of them had bruises.”

The FRSC commandant said that the corpses were deposited at the Toro General Hospital while the injured were receiving treatment at the same hospital.

“We will not relent in calling on drivers to always drive within the approved speed limit and they should obey all traffic rules and regulations laid down by the government,” he admonished.