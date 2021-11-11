Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Candidate of the Action alliance (AA) in the just concluded Anambra guber election, Chief Ben Etiaba has congratulated the governor-e lect, Prof. Charles Soludo.

In his letter made available to our Correspondent, Etiaba expressed optimism that Soludo is fully prepared for the task ahead.

He wrote:

Congratulations to

PROF. C.C SOLUDO,

Our Governor Elect!

For the last two and half years of my life, I became pre-occupied with the process of being a part of the battle for the soul of our very dear Anambra State.

My political campaign in that period remained different, issues based, and devoid of rancor.

The election has come and gone and only one winner could have emerged out of the many Aspirants and 18 Candidates of various Political Parties.

Ndi-Anambra have now spoken in a spectacular way, and a new Governor has been elected with a resounding mandate of the people.

As our land is presently very restive and in need of healing, I offer my profound message of congratulations to my good friend Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo CFR on a most merited election victory as declared by INEC just a few hours ago.

History beckons for the Light of the Nation, as our Governor Elect now carries a lot of hope and aspirations of our people on his shoulders.

I do have no doubt that he is fully prepared for this new role that destiny has thrust upon him.

Our prayers will remain with him and his family as quite frankly, that will be needed by them over the next few years as Prof. Soludo grapples with the challenges of his new office.

My Running Mate, Mrs Regina Uchebo and I will also use this opportunity to thank Almighty God for sparing us and our supporters in this process. The loss of lives during this campaign season will remain very sad and may their humble souls forever Rest In Peace.

We are grateful to our Political Party Action Alliance, our various Support Groups, and all those that contributed in various ways in the last few months towards ensuring that a different narrative was offered by our team in the campaign.

A humble note of appreciation to President Muhammad Buhari GCFR, the Chairman of INEC Prof Mahmood Yakubu, Governor Willie Obiano FCA, the Security Agencies, and the leadership of all the political Parties that took part in this election, for a hitch free exercise.

Many congratulations to all Candidates in this election for a mostly decent campaign.

We have all emerged winners, for today, Anambra State won, and we remain the ‘Light of the Nation’.

May God continue to bless us all. Amen!

BEN ETIABA