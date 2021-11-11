Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi



The eldest son of the Famous armed robbers Hunter Mohammed Ali Kwara has explained that they continued with all the businesses of the famous hunter even after his death they export hide and skin to Spain, Australia and other European countries.



Mohammed who succeeded his father as the one overseeing the family businesses and contracts stated this when he interacted with reporters at the Aminu Saleh College of Education Azare , He said we gave money to our representatives across the country and Africa they look for livestocks hide and skin , which are renewable resources for national and international significance , after collecting the hides and skins inlarge quantity we took it to Kano from there we export it to Europe countries like , Spain, Australia, Brazil, United Kingdom and other countries that needed them.



He said the business is a lucrative business which one can start even with N10,000 capital our representatives bought a hide and skin at N700 when they brought it to us we bought it at N1,000, presently we use to buy a hide and skin of ram at the cost N1,600 , and our representative buy it below N1,600.

Mohammed said the family is also in to the business of oil and Gas and contracts, because when my father died he has some contracts in his hand he has started executing the contracts but he didnt finish after his death, we decided to continue with the contracts.



He said we have finished three contracts out of the number of contracts we inherited in his hand , among the contracts we have finished are Fencing of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Permanent Site Gubi Campus which was awarded to him by Tertiary Education Trust Fund TETFUND, we have also finished Building a Model Primary School at Mashema in Itas Gadau Local Government Area of Bauchi State, we have also completed building of Faculty of Management Science at College of Education Gashua.



Mohammed expresses his gratitude to the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, the friends of his father and the entire society for the cooperation and support they have been given to the family since after the death of late Ali Kwara.