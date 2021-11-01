Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The death has been announced of Hajiya Fatimah Aliyu Usman ( HAJIYA DADDA) in the early hours of today , Monday 1st November, 2021 at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital , Bauchi after a protracted illness .

Special Adviser to the Bauchi State Governor on media and Communications Mukhtar Muhammad Gidado announced her death in a statement he distributed to reporters in Bauchi.

Gidado said late Fatimah Aliyu died at the age of 75 years and she is the biological mother of our State First Lady , Hajiya Aishatu (Lami ) Bala Mohammed

Amongst her other children are , Alhaji Danjuma Aliyu (Dan-amar din Alkakeri ) , Alh Umar Aliyu Shayi ( Danmajen Alkaleri ) SSA Security to the Bauchi Governor and Alh Nasiru Aliyu Barde.

Her funeral prayers ( Sallatul Janaza ) was conducted at the palace of His Royal Highness the Emir of Bauchi Alh ( Dr.) Rulwanu Suleman Adamu around 2:00pm after noon prayers .

The prayers was led by the Chief Imam of Bauchi Alhaji Bala Ahmed .

The Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed was represented by his Deputy Senator Baba Tela who was accompanied by top government officials.

Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu led traditional.and community leaders during the funeral.prayer

Chief Imam of Bauchi pray to Allah to have mercy on her to forgive her sins and to grant her Aljanna Firdaus .