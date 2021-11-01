Advertisement

Charges residents not to flee

By Favour Goodness

Elderstatemen, former governor of old Anambra state and leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Abuja, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife has urged Federal Government and military authorities not to reduce Anambra state into a war theatre.

Advertisement

The prominent leader of Ndigbo who spoke against the backdrop of reports in the media that residents of Anambra are fleeing the state as the governorship election draws nearer, charged them not to run away from their homes.

He said: “The military should not destroy Anambra and indeed, Igbo land in the name of policing and conducting the election in Anambra state”.

Ezeife urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to reduce the tension in Anambra state before Saturday, November6, the governorship election in the state.

He said the state of insecurity is a strong call on the federal government to review its strategy on strategy with a view to bringing calm in the state, assure the people of their safety.

He charged the government to immediately put in place a peaceful atmosphere that will convince the general public that the governorship election would be conducted free and fair and discourage the residents from running away from their homes.