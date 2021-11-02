Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Police detectives in Anambra state have recovered locally made RPG Bomb and a hand grenade from the site of the shootout between gunmen and security operatives last weekend.

Recall that suspected ESN militants had attacked a Joint Security convoy led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng last weekend.

A police source said the CP on Monday sent out detectives to profile the scene of the shootout for clues that could aid investigation aimed at unravelling the identities and mission of the gunmen, when the explosive devices were found.

The source said: “A major breakthrough was recorded when a bag was found in a gutter close to where one of the gunmen was gunned down.

“The bag which also contained a mobile phone was found to be loaded with one locally made hand grenade and a rocket propelled grenade bomb.

“This made the detectives to quickly alert the Command which then deployed its Bomb Disposal Squad to the Scene at Nnobi Junction.

“The explosive ordinances were defused and recovered for analysis while the handset is being processed for vital intelligence on the gang of bloodthirsty gunmen,” the police source said.

When contacted the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) DCP Aderemi Adeoye confirmed the recovery.

He said: “The Command led by CP Echeng will stop at nothing in putting an end to the madness of the so-called unknown gunmen. He assured that the directives of the IGP to protect the people of Anambra State and create a conducive environment for a free and fair election come Saturday 6th November is being implemented to the letter.”

He commended the synergy between the Military, the Police, DSS and other paramilitary agencies and observed that such synergy was unprecedented.