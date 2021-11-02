Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Rt Hon Amarachi Iwuanyanwu, the Deputy Speaker of Imo state House of Assembly has been Impeached.

It was learnt that Iwuanyanwu, member representing Nwangele State Constituency in the Assembly was impeached under tight security during the plenary on Tuesday.

His removal followed the submission of the resolution of 18 out of the 27 lawmakers by Ekene Nnodim, who represents Orlu state constituency.

The Speaker, Paul Emezim, who presided over the plenary, okayed the removal of Iwuanyanwu.

The House will elect a new deputy speaker during their plenary on Thursday. Among the top contenders include the current chief Whip of the House and member representing Nkwerre State Constituency, Obinna Okwara and member representing Ideato South, Hon. Duru Iheonukara.

Also, Hon Uche Ogbuagu and six others suspended by the House were also recalled.

It would be recallef that the lawmakers were suspended on July 8, 2021 after gunmen reportedly invaded the Assembly for “unparliamentary conduct”

