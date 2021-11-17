Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has appointed his son, Babajide, as the Director-General of the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU)....

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has appointed his son, Babajide, as the Director-General of the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU).

The appointment of the governor’s son was announced alongside that of 14 commissioners.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

“Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has nominated 14 new commissioners-designate and seven special advisers.”

“The commissioner nominees are as follows: Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateju (Akoko South East), Otunba Adefarati Gboyega (Akoko South West), Rt Hon Olotu Fatai (Akoko North East), Dr. Julianah Oshadahun (Akoko North West), Otunba Dele Ologun (Akure North), Mr. Sunday Adekunle (Idanre) and Engr. Razaq Obe (Ifedore).

“Others are Dr. Banji Awolowo Ajaka (Ilaje), Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan (Irele), Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju (Odigbo), Mr. Femi Agagu (Okitipupa), Hon. Akinlosotu (Ondo East), Hon Omolola Fagbemi (Ondo West) and Chief Olayato Aribo (Ose).

“Those nominated for the position of Special Advisers include the following: Chief (Dr) Victor Ategbole, Dr. (Mrs) Wunmi Egbayelo Ilawole, Hon. (Barr) Tobi Ogunleye Felix, Dr. Ajibayo Adeyeye, Mrs Olamide Falana, Dr . Francis Adedayo Faduyile and Mr Oyeniyi Oseni.

“The names of the nominees, especially the position of commissioner, will be forwarded to the House of Assembly for screening, clearance and confirmation.

“All nominated/appointed persons will be sworn in at a date to be announced later after the necessary legislative processes. Mr Governor wishes all nominated persons the best of luck.”

Last year, Akeredolu had boasted that he could appoint his son as Chief of Staff and nothing would stop it.