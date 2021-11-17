Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday evening, returned to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, after 16 days of official engagements in Europe and South Africa.

The President, who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 4:45pm, departed from Durban in South Africa, where he had attended the 2nd Intra-African Trade Fair 2021.

It would be recalled that the President arrived in South Africa on Saturday, November 13.

Before the South Africa visit, he had participated in the Paris Peace Forum (PPF) in France, where he arrived on Saturday, November 9, initially as a guest of the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

President Buhari had been in Glasgow, Scotland, before the outing in France, where he participated in the 26th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

He left Nigeria for Glasgow on Sunday, October 31, 2021. In all, the engagements kept the President out of the country for 16 days, having left on the last day of October.