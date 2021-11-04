Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Four persons on Sunday lost their lives while twelve were injured in a fatal accident along Ihiala-Onitsha road, Anambra state.

The crash which occurred around 3pm opposite a police station involved a trailer and two buses with sixteen persons on board.

According to an eye witness, the trailer suddenly rammed into the two buses being checked by police officers in front following brake failure.

He said, “The driver of the trailer sighted the police check point, matched his brake which failed him and he rammed into the two buses being checked by the police men in front of him as a result of brake failure.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi said the injured were taken to hospital for treatment while the corpses were deposited in the mortuary.

He attributed the cause of the crash to excessive speeding and brake failure.

“The injured persons were taken to Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala for treatment while the corpses were deposited in their Mortuary of the same hospital by the FRSC rescue team.

“The obstruction has been cleared while free vehicular movements have been restored by FRSC rescue team, police and the military men,” he said.