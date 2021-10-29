Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The tale of police brutality seems to take an entirely new dimension as some of the police officers have turned the gun given to them by the state against the people.

Less than a week after a Contortionist was forced to borrow and pay officers for committing no crime, another traveller have recounted his experience in the hands of these bad eggs that give the force a bad name.

The victim, Eze Victor said he was traveling with one of the transport companies before the police officers stopped them at Benin highway.

He said that after searching him and his phone and they did not see anything incriminating, they commandeered him to open his mobile banking app and forced him to transfer N150, 000 to an online platform account.

In a SOS sent via his twitter account @Ezevictorr, he said he was forced to make the transfer at gunpoint and called on Nigerians to help him recover his stolen money.

“On my way back to Delta state from Lagos few minutes ago, my @GIGMobility bus was stopped by men of the Nigerian police force stationed on the highway in Benin. After going through my phone and seeing nothing incriminating.

“They asked me to open my bank app at gun point. After which I was requested a make a transfer of 150,000 naira to the person and opay account in the picture below.

“Please help me cos I toil to make my money and to have my sweat taken in this manner is heartbreaking.”