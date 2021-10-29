Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Lawan, is set to file a suit seeking a court order to compel his party to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to Nigeria’s Southern Region.

Lawan, who ran for the party’s Adamawa State Chairmanship office in the last APC congress, said that he was opposed to moves by a northern cabal seeking to retain power in the north beyond 2023.

Accordingly, he disclosed that he was approaching a court in Yola to challenge what he called an attempt to disrupt democracy in Nigeria.

Lawan further disclosed that he would not hesitate to also challenge the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if it fails to zone its ticket to southern Nigeria.

“Those our Northern compatriots, scheming to retain power in the North are our common enemies; they’re the enemies of Nigeria.

“It is evil for some people to think they can sit in the comfort of their region to determine the political fate of the entire nation.

“Nigeria is for all of us, therefore, we must play politics in the spirit of inclusiveness.

“We, in the North have had it, we’re there and by 2023 we should quit the stage in the interest of national unity.

“Our position is that power must move to the South, South-West, South-South or South-East.

“Other parts of the country should be given a sense of belonging. This way, it would help diffuse the tense atmosphere in our national polity, he added.

Lawan also condemned a move by some Northern elites, seeking the exit of the South-East region from Nigeria.