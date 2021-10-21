Advertisement

..Buhari’s lopsided style over Fulani herdsmen, real terrorists sets Kanu free

… Insists on dialogue, negotiation

The apex youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide- Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has urged the federal government of Nigeria to desist from pressing charges against the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and embrace dialogue and negotiation.

The council, through her National President, Comrd. Igboayaka O. Igboayaka stated this shortly after the announced adjournment of Kanu’s case to November 10, while briefing newsmen in Owerri, Imo State capital.

Igboayaka swore that “any conspiracy by President Mohammadu Buhari’s led federal government geared towards influencing Nnamdi Kanu’s case is dead on arrival.”

He said: “Even if Nnamdi Kanu case is manipulated and found guilty and jailed, it will be the beginning of a another anarchy that will engulf Nigeria.”

He insisted that consequent upon the political decay in Nigeria by the past and present Nigeria leaders, “Ndigbo even if Nnamdi Kanu is found guilty of Terrorist and treason crime, they will not believe or accept the judgment.”

His words in detail:

“In view of the current trial of Nnamdi Kanu by federal government of Nigeria, we hereby advise the federal government of Nigeria that peace and unity wouldn’t return to Nigeria through a legal process as regard the quest for self-determination by Indigenous People of Biafra(Ipob), led by Nnamdi Kanu, Uchenna Madu of Movement for the Actualization State of Biafra(MASSOB), Eastern People Congress led Okechukwu Orji, Biafra Zoinist led by Benjamin Onwuka, Biafra National Guard led by Gen. Innocent Orji, Movement of Biafra in Nigeria(MOBIN) led by Barr. Emeka Emekasiri, Lower Niger Congress led by Tony Nnadi, Biafra Shadow Government in Exile led by Iwuagwu Udechukwu, and Biafra Initiative led by Engr. Innocent Amadi

Furthermore, Ohanaeze Youth Council pointed out that “hence Nigeria government has not produced or put to trial those who killed over one hundred (100) Benue indigenes during new year January 2018, the herdmen that killed over 30 Igbos in Ukpabi Nimbo Enugu in 2016, the herdmen that killed over 10 Igbos at Okpokwu Mgbuji Eha-Amufu Enugu in August 2021, the herdsmen that killed over 30 Ebonyian in May 2021, the herdsmen that killed over 20 Eboyians in June 2021 sacking over 7 villages.

We note with outmost dismay that our brother and sister of Middle Belt extraction are victims of Fulani herdmen terrorism, the Jos killings, Southern Kaduna, Taraba, Nasarawa have recorded over one thousand (1000) victims, yet none has been tried in the court or charged for terrorism by federal government of Nigeria. The lopsided style of President Mohamnadu Buhari over the real terrorist has set Nnamdi Kanu free, this is why peace or justice can’t come through legal means as regard Nnamdi Kanu case.

The road to justice is not partial, if federal government of Nigeria led by President Mohammadu Buhari can’t produce the terrorists fulani herdsmen that committed the above litany of terrorism attack against Ndigbo, they have no moral justification to trial Nnamdi Kanu, this is why Ndigbo even those that don’t like Nnamdi Kanu approach over Biafra restoration wouldn’t accept any legal judgment against Nnamdi Kanu bothering on terrorism and treason.

It’s expedient that federal government should drop charges of victimization and embrace Dialogue and negotiation over the quest of self- determination project by the new generation of Igbo extraction.

“The Nigeria government should bear in mind that Biafra project is not just Igbo project, but it is a thing of reflection of all the leading Biafra restoration leaders are from Igbo extraction.

“It’s crystal clear that there are thousand of Igbo youths more angry and determined about Biafra restoration than Nnamdi Kanu, if federal government pervert justice, and jail him, the likes of new Nnamdi Kanu will emerge”, he thundered.