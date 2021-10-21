Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A Former Senator of the Federal Republic has narrated how he narrowly escaped death on Thursday following an attack by terrorists which reportedly took place on Wednesday.

Sen. Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna central at the Hallowed Chamber of the National Assembly narrated how he and several other passengers in a train they boarded from Abuja to Kaduna almost perished as a result of the incident.

According to Sani, the train he boarded ran into a portion damaged by explosives used by terrorists in attacking a Kaduna-Abuja train on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the former lawmaker alleged that terrorists had attacked a Kaduna-Abuja train on Wednesday with explosives.

He alleged that the terrorists also opened fire on the engine driver and tank of the train.

“Yesterday, terrorists attacked the Kaduna-Abuja railway with an explosive and opened fire on the train, targeting the engine driver and the tank,” he said.

Adding that “This morning, I was on board when our train ran over another explosive damaged rail track. It took a miracle for us to escape.”

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has on Thursday confirmed the incident, adding that efforts are currently ongoing to ensure that the train services along the Kaduna-Abuja route are fully restored.