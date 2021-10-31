Advertisement

The Nigeria KAICIID has dissociated itself from reports quoting it as demanding that the Federal Government should expose the persons sponsoring banditry and terrorism in the country.

A statement by the President of KAICIID Nigeria Fellows, Dr Auwal Abdulsalam, said the persons who made the suggestion spoke in their personal capacities as the views were not that of KAICIID.

He said, “The Nigeria KAICIID Fellows Network, an independent national chapter recently organized a one day conference on the rising security threats and general state of the nation.

“The Fellows are trained dialogue facilitators comprising religious leaders and educators from across different continents and beliefs. The views and positions expressed during the Nigerian KAICIID Fellows Network conference on October 25 2021 in Abuja were those of its members.

“The one day conference organized by Nigeria KAICIID Fellows was supported as part of the KAICIID Fellows programme which aims to provide opportunities for individuals to initiate new projects in interreligious dialogue and other related areas for their professional development and learning.

“The work undertaken has been conducted by external actors. The views, opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in the conference are strictly those of the Fellows in Nigeria and do not necessary reflect the views of the International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID) or its member states.

“The International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID) does not guarantee the accuracy of the data included in this conference and neither the International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID) nor its member states will accept any liability in connection with these information.”