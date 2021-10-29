Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The lead counsel for Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has lampooned the Department of State Services for denying the duo of Chukwuemeka Ezeife; the representative of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and British Consul access to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

In a statement he personally signed on Thursday night, he accused the DSS of also not allowing Kanu’s international and Legal Representative in the United States of America, Attorney Bruce Fein to see his client.

According to him, the DSS acted contrary to the subsisting order of the court.

The statement was titled, ‘Lawless DSS Denied British consul and Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife access to Nnamdi Kanu Today’.

The lawyer pointed out that the the judge had clarified that the persons to visit Kano are no longer restricted to his lawyers and family members but, any other person of his choice.

He said, “In line with this Order of Court, we forwarded the list of names scheduled to visit Our Client on Monday, 25th October, 2021, which included Attorney Bruce Fein – our Client’s International Attorney and Legal Representative in the United States of America.

“Attorney Fein arrived Nigeria from the United States of America to witness the Court proceedings of the 21st Day of October, 2021, and also utilize the opportunity of the visit to interface with his Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Unknown to us, a rude shock awaited us at the DSS. Upon arrival at the DSS Headquarters on Monday, 25th October, 2021, for the scheduled routine visit, the detaining authority did not stop at keeping us waiting for well over two hours, but thereafter specifically told us that no foreigner, including Bruce Fein would be allowed to visit Our Client, and as such, he would not participate in the visit.

“Attorney Bruce Fein, consequently left the premises of the DSS visibly broken. Apparently, he has gathered enough to feed the International Community upon his return to the United States.

“Today was the turn of the British Consul to experience what the civilized society may refer to as the height of abnormality in the System.

“The innocent woman who flew all the way from Lagos on this special diplomatic engagement, was denied access to Our Client, and told that she is not welcomed for the visit because she’s a foreigner.”

He said although the legal team have filed another application for the transfer of Kanu to the correctional center, adding that if the DSS is allowed to remain the custodian of Kanu there would be gross denial of fair hearing and fair trial in these proceedings.

He added, “We shall leave no stone unturned in ensuring that this weighty infraction of the positive Order of Court and by extension, gross violation of our Client’s right is addressed without further ado.

“We still appeal to our Client’s millions of followers to remain calm as we explore all legal remedies available to our Client in the circumstance of this breach.”

Efforts to get the spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya proved abortive as he was yet to respond to message sent to him on the matter.