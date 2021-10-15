Advertisement

Good governance comes with a price. In the Nigeria political sphere, good governance and the delivery of the dividends of democracy comes with its share of opposition and mischief. This is the case with the Bauchi State government under the leadership of Senator Bala Mohammed and the opposing party – the All Progressive Congress [APC] led by the former speaker of the House of Representative, Honorable Yakubu Dogara.

In anticipation of likely difficult race to unseat the Governor in a 2023 gubernatorial contest, the APC has began a campaign against the many developmental strides reached by the Bala Mohammed administration. Recently, the Yakubu Dogara led APC in Bauchi sponsored the publication of false an/or photographs of a health center in Bauchi depicting an infrastructure in ruins. See photo below:

The picture depicted what is to be a sad tale of Bauchi’s healthcare policy towards developing a robust infrastructure. But the effort failed.

The Bala administration has earmarked billions of Naira since its inception towards the development of a pragmatic healthcare system. Within a short span, the evidence of the investment can be seen on the ground around the local government areas of the State. The Bala Mohammed administration was the first to set a sophisticated laboratory for COVID19 testing – usinf Bauchi State resources. The Bala Mohammed administration, in the last 5years ensured the erratic power supply and interruptions at the healthcare centers were reduced to the barest minimum by installing advance solar energy system to augment power supply. Water supply are the medical facilities were prioritized and made easily available to the centers by also ensure solar energy is used to augment power supply.

In terms of infrastructure, the Bala Mohammed administration performed better than all the State administrations in the nation. The administration embarked on statewide infrastructural upgrades and sweeping refurbishment of all facilities – including provision of modern technology and state of the arts equipment.

See recent photographs of upgrades carried out by the administration: