By Favour Goodness

The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has called for Gov. Willie Obiano’s immediate resignation over constant kidnapping, cultism, killing of inoccent people, destruction and burning of properties including security formations across the State.

The state chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, made the call at a stakeholders meeting with all the 326 wards executive, at Marble Ark Hotel Awka, on Thursday night.

Ejidike stated that APC was alarmed over the worsening state of insecurity in Anambra and the escalation of “militarisation of the state.”

According to the chairman, the governor had demonstrated his inability to protect lives and property of Ndi-Anambra.

He said, “Obiano should resign over his failure to protect lives and property.

This has become very necessary in view of the evidence of lack of capacity of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to guarantee safety and security of lives and property of the people.”

He also raised the alarm over the alleged intimidation and harassment of innocent residents, killing of policemen and burning of their police stations.

“Our party, APC finds it too worrisome that on a daily basis, since this week, innocent civilians and security personnel are killed including the grusome murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband of former NAFDAC boss, Prof. Dora Akunyili, his driver and his security personnel by gunmen.

To be honest, what we are currently experiencing now in Anambra, is a total collapsed of APGA government in the state.

“There is no more government in Anambra state, because, since on Monday, this week, gunmen have been intimidating, harassing, burning and killing of innocent people without any serious action from the governor to arrest the perpetrators and rebuild residents confidence. And that is why, I am appealing to the electorates to vote APC, come November 6, 2021 to help addressed all challenges confronting the state.”

He noted that the essence of the meeting organised by the party’s candidate, Senator Andy Uba, was to reassure the executives and old members that the new decampees from APGA and PDP will not in anyway take over their positions in the party.

Senator Andy Uba, in his brief speech, said the conduct of local government election will be his first assignment, if elected as the next governor of Anambra state.