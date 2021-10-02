Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) for the November 6 governorship poll in Anambra, Senator Andy Uba has appealed to all aggrieved members to forget the past and join hands with the party for victory.

Senator Uba made the appeal in Awka Anambra during interaction with 365 wards executives, 21 local officials , ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.

According to him, every member of the party should concentrate on where the party is going and not where it is coming from ,noting that the APC holds a greater future for Anambra people.

“Whoever that is aggrieved should forget and join hands with the party and the candidate. Let us be united and work in unity towards the party’s victory” he said.

He also called on the ward and local government executives to take the party’s campaign to all parts of the state , as the political parties are built around grassroots.

Speaking to journalists at the sideline of the programme, the state APC chairman, chief Basil Ejidike said the meeting was put together so that the ward and local government executives would not feel threatened by the influx of members from other political parties.

According to him, the party executives want the ward leaders and LGA to interact with the candidate for them to be able mobilise at the grassroots , where the elections are held. He urged the older members not be threatened by the people moving into the party, saying that election is all about numbers.

He charged participants to be united in moblising party and none party members for next governorship election. In his own remark , Mr. Ifeanyi Ibezim, deputy director, Andy Uba Campaign Organisation said the coast is clear for Uba to win the election.

Ibezim who recently defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) described himself as a precursor of victory in Anambra politics.

“I was a foundation member of ACN in the state, but I left for APGA and as APGA member we were in power in Anambra for about 16 years now” he said .