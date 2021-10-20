Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

None indigenes in Anambra state have endorsed the candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Valentine Ozigbo for the November 6 governorship election.

The none indigenes made of people from North,South West ,South South and other states from South East in a town hall meeting in Awka, Anambra state capital said that after thorough studying of other candidates , Ozigbo is the best.

Representative of the northern group Alhaji Shagari Musa, said that with the little interaction they had with Ozigbo they were convinced that he will do well for the good of the state.

He said the northern in the state will always support a right candidate who see everybody as a Nigerian and work toward one united Nigeria.

According to him, the northern leaders will mobilise votes for Ozigbo because of his humility and integrity which are outstanding .

Musa also urged ozigbo, to remember none indigenes in his government when he become the governor.

The leaders of Yoruba , Mr. Temitope Adebayo said that after studying the manifesto of valentine Ozigbo, they felt that he is the right person to be supported in the election.

According to him, he and officials of the South West in Anambra will do everything possible to moblise votes for Ozigbo in the November election.

He also appealed to him, to remember them when he is sworn as a governor of the state.

He said that in other states of the federation none indigenes are given some political slots in the government.

According to him, he would be pleased if the none indigenes are given the opportunity to be elected officers in the state as being done in Lagos and others states.

Also the representative of the South south Mrs Amaka Tamuno said , that none indigenes in the state have decided to follow Ozigbo because they found him a better and credible candidate.

She said they are seriously moblising their people and friends to vote for Ozigbo, because they believe he will remember the none indigenes in the state.

Speaking at the meeting, Ozigbo said in his government there is nothing like none indigenes , noting that everybody who resident, do business and pay in the state is a indigenes and have every rights like others .

“Any person residing in Anambra is an indigenes , your father’s placee is your first home while Anambra is your second home,depending on your choice .

Anambra is home for all and under my government everybody is citizen of the state. Everybody shall be treated equal” he said.

Ozigbo described himself as not only the right candidate but the best candidate in the election.

He called on the people to vote the right person with right attitude ,character and temperament to respect others.

” I want you to vote for me because I have best the intention for the residents of Anambra.

The right person is Val Ozigbo and the party is PDP.

I am going to give quality governance to the people” he said.

Speaking at the meeting, the former governor of Anambra state mr. Peter Obi said every person in Anambra is an indigenes and under Ozigbo no discrimination.

“we are all Nigerian and we must see ourselves as Nigerians , not from tribal or religious perspective .

We can only see ourselves as one when we have good leader” he said.

He said the crisis of indigene and none indigene is fallout of bad leadership.