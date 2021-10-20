Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

Following the current heightened insecurity in Anambra state, the state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN has appealed to all relevant authorities to as a matter of good conscience and charitable gesture, consider the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, to ameliorate the untold hardship people are under-going in the state in particular and Southeast geo-political zone in general.

CAN said although it appreciated the efforts of governments at all levels in dousing the heightened tension, it is in the interest of the nation that Kanu is released so that all the aggrieved persons would sheathe their sword and embrace dialogue.

In a 10-point communique issued yesterday in Onitsha, shortly after their extra-ordinary meeting, CAN noted that the appeal was sequel to the observed security tension, wanton killings, destruction of properties, threat to lives and presumed doubts over the forth-coming Anambra state gubernatorial election slated for November 6, this year.

In the communique jointly signed by its state chairman, Ven. Joseph Nweke; its Secretary, Rev. Moses Echefu; Bishop Owen Nwokolo, Anglican Bishop on the Niger and Chairman, Christian Council of Nigeria, CCN and Bishop Onuagha, Methodist Archbishop of Onitsha, CAN said it observed that presently, the youths are highly aggrieved by the trend of events bereft of equity, justice and good conscience.

According to the communique, “There appears to be a direct link between the continuous incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the general insecurity in Anambra state”.

“Conscious of the fact that security is a collective responsibility as violence is an ill-wind that blows no one any good, the we hereby resolve that the sanctity of life must be respected by all and government at all levels should realize that its primary responsibility is to protect lives and properties of citizens”.

“We also want to state categorically that it is in the best interest of Anambra state that the November 6 governorship election should hold as planned, all things being equal”.