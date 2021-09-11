Advertisement

The Anambra State Government has received with shock the news of the death of Chief Alexander Edozieuno, the former traditional ruler of the Mkpunando community in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area.

He was killed yesterday together with his driver, simply identified as Chukwuemeka, while driving on Ezu Bridge, Otuocha, Anambra East LGA, according to reports.

On learning of Chief Edozieuno’s death, Governor Willie Obiano directed the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Tony Olofu, to use all resources available to him to fish out those behind the murder. Mr Olofu’s visit to the crime scene and subsequent actions show the seriousness with which he is treating the murder.

It is disheartening that Chief Edozieuno should die this way when violent crime has been reduced to its lowest level in Anambra State since its creation in August, 1991, making Anambra Nigeria’s safest state despite recent organized attacks.

We regret that there are still elements who have little regard for human life, let alone the dignity of the human person. This is in spite of the sustained efforts of the current administration to make our society more caring and more humane.

We extend the condolences of the people and Government of Anambra State to the Edozieuno family, the Mkpunando community, the friends, relatives and associates of Chief Edozieuno.

May Chief Edozieuno’s soul rest in peace.

Signed

C. Don Adinuba

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment.