Following the recent re-arrest, detention and the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) by federal government of Nigeria, the apex youth organization in Igboland, Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC- has revealed incoordinate conspiracy by some cliques in IPOB to ensure Mazi Nnamdi Kanu dies in the custody of Department of State Security (DSS) otherwise suffer a prolonged Judicial trial.

The Council gave the warning through its national President, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka in Owerri, Saturday, September 18, 2021 after conducting what he described as “a classified security details on IPOB activities since the re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu at Kenya.”

Comrade Igboayaka, while addressing newsmen, noted that some cliques among the leaders of IPOB have conspired to hijack IPOB leadership for their selfish motives.

According to igboayaka, “some cliques at the corridor of power in IPOB are deliberately and craftily dishing out ideas and plans that are counter productive for ill-motive to frustrate the legal fight of Nnamdi Kanu lawyers. These cliques of power mongers are not happy with legal doggedity of Barr. Ejiofor and Barr. Ejimakor.

Igboayaka amidst regrets, disclosed that the conspirators were not none other than supposed leaders of the freedom fighting outfit, whom he accused of plotting the downfall of Kanu through their sugar-coated utterances.

In his word: “Unfortunately 60% of this sabotage is coming from leaders of Ipob in diaspora, and had stretched their antenna to enroll other apostles of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB in Nigeria into their new business.

“It’s a very truth that the safety of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the hand of Nigeria government is paramount, this means the approach of Igbo liberation crusaders of IPOB members should change dimension. Because, there are clique of selfish men that want to indict Mazi Nnamdi Kanu through their utterances and action, utterances and actions that seem to show love or loyalty to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, but when analysed it’s a mean to tighten the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“What Cesar suffered in Macbeth in the hand of Brutus who Killed him when he needed him most is the represent ordeal of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the hand of top Ipob members, therefore, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s family should wake up not to allow anyone or group to provoke Nigeria Government to harm Nnamdi Kanu or apply delay method to keep him in detention or Mazi prison perpetually or kill him by craft means, Comrade Igboayaka lamented.

Speaking further, the people oriented youth leader said: “It’s unfortunate that and power and positions, bread and butter have become the utmost interest of this selfish power drunken elements in IPOB, instead of the release and safety of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. What matters most to them is as far they feast fat on the treasury of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu can die or remain in detention.

“This scrupulous elements in IPOB have equipped some gangster to unleash mayhem in Igbo land, engaging in kidnapping, robery, using sit-at home protest to commit crime against Ndigbo in order to indict IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu before Nigeria and International community, Igboayaka state.

The Council, therefore, urged dogged apostles Ipob to remain resolute and not to deviate from the actual goal, hence the actualisation of self-determination, while reiterating the need to “change any approach that may indict Mazi Nnamdi Kanu before the oppressors, stressing that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is coming out from detention victoriously”

Adding, he said; “nothing is hidden under the sun, those behind this evil sinister in IPOB if continued will be exposed they shall not escape edge sword of justice.