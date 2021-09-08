Advertisement

Plateau State Government has announced a further relaxation of curfew in Jos North Local Government Area as well as lifted the ban earlier placed on operations of tricycles commonly referred to as Keke.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

After a meeting of the State Security Council held on Tuesday 7th September 2021 at the new Government House Little Rayfield Jos, Governor Simon Bako Lalong approved that beginning from Wednesday 8th September 2021, the curfew in Jos North will be enforced from 10pm to 6am.

This will tally with the current status of the curfew in Jos South and Bassa Local Government Areas which still remains from 10pm to 6am.

Similarly, Governor Lalong also approved that beginning from Wednesday 8th September 2021, the ban placed on operations of tricycles will be lifted from 6am to 6pm daily. This means that no tricycle will be allowed to operate between the hours of 6pm to 6am.

However, the ban on motorcycles within the Jos/Bukuru Metropolis remains intact as enforcement will continue to ensure that violators are arrested and punished according to the law.

The Government is working on innovations, legislations and enforcement modules for enhancing the security, effectiveness and availability of public transportation in the State, which will be unveiled in due course and is expected to address the major concerns of the citizens particularly as it relates to the safety of passengers.

Governor Lalong while appreciating the cooperation and understanding of the citizens during the period of the attacks and subsequent curfews, urges them to continue to support Government in restoring normalcy to enable the State resume its normal trajectory of hospitality, opportunity and productivity.

Governor Lalong also thanks all stakeholders within and outside the State for their concerns and goodwill towards addressing the recent ugly developments, assuring that his administration will continue to pursue the path of peaceful coexistence while dealing with criminals and crises merchants who are bent on tarnishing the enviable image of the State.