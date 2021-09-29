Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra state command have arrested four suspects for dealing in adulterated petroleum products.

The suspects were arrested along the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway in Ihiala, while conveying 90,000 litres of Adulterated products, refered to as Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) in two trucks.

State Commandant, Everestus Obiyo who confirmed the arrests to journalists, said the suspects were not licensed to deal in petroleum products, while the used trucks have no permit to be used for conveyance of the product.

He gave the suspects names as; Mohammed Nuradden, 30; Sani Zubaru, 43; Abdulahi Lawal, 33 and Suleman Mohammed, 36, all from Kaduna State.

He said: “The Anti-Vandalism Squad of our command, headed by ACC Dennis Reuben on 23rd September, at about 2200 hours intercepted and arrested four suspects with two trucks loaded with 45,000 each or Low Pour Fuel Oil, also known as black oil.

“They were arrested while transporting the suspected adulterated petroleum products in two branded Conoil trucks with registration numbers; Kano KMC-466-ZO and Kano KMC-166-ZQ.

“The suspects were not licensed to deal in petroleum products, while the trucks used have no permit to be used for conveyance of the product.

He said the suspects have all confessed their various roles in the crime, adding that the suspects would be charged after investigations were concluded.

“My primary assignment in the state is to sanitize the petroleum products racketeering, towards a better environment, for economic growth, and that he will not rest on his oars in carrying out the task,” Obiyo stressed.