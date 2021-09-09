Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A pregnant woman has been beaten to death by her husband at Uburu-ekwe Street, Ogwuagor Abakpa Nike, Enugu.

It was gathered that the woman simply identified as Mama Goodluck was about 8-month pregnant before her untimely death.

The mother of 4 a witness said was beaten to stupor by her husband on Wednesday night and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead.

The husband simply identified as Eke Nwe Ofia, by neighbours deals on condemned iron at Nkpor Street, Abakpa and is alleged to be a drunkard.

“The man came back last night and asked the wife for food. The woman told her she needs to feed her children first because the man didn’t drop money for food and the woman had to even source for the garri from neighbours so she can give her children.

“The response by the woman obviously got the husband (who came back drunk in his usual manner) angry and he pounced on her mercilessly.

“Before we could come to her rescue, she has collapsed and we helped in rushing her to hospital where she was later confirmed dead in the early hours of Thursday,” the witness who gave his name as Chibuike Ozo said.

He also said that the beating isn’t a new thing, “when this pregnancy was about 2 months, the husband battered her and took our intervention to save the woman that day.”

The man was arrested by men of Ugwuagor Vigilante.

When contacted, the Chief Security Officer of the area, Hon. Ikechukwu Ukwuani popularly known as Enyi told our correspondent that the story is true and the man has been handed over to the police.

“The sad story is true. I just came back from Abakpa Police Station where we handed him over to the police,” the CSO said.